Larsson notched an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Larsson didn't do much over the first month of the campaign, but he's picked up a goal and three assists over his last five games. The 31-year-old defenseman is up to six points, 44 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 47 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 24 outings overall. Larsson's biggest contributions will almost always be in the physical categories.