Larsson scored a goal on two shots, dished two assists, added five hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Larsson went into Tuesday's contest on a three-game point drought, but he had gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the nine games before the slump. The 32-year-old defenseman then made a huge impact in the comeback win, which saw him get the Kraken on the board late in the first period before setting up tallies by Matty Beniers and Shane Wright. Larsson is now at six goals, 16 helpers, 86 shots on net, 88 hits, 125 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating over 69 appearances.