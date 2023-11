Larsson notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Larsson snapped a five-game point drought with the helper on a Jared McCann go-ahead tally in the second period. After posting a career-high 33 points with a plus-27 rating last season, Larsson has regressed hard to begin 2023-24. He's at three helpers, a minus-8 rating, 42 hits, 42 blocked shots, 35 shots on net and 14 PIM through 20 contests this year.