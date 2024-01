Larsson notched an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots, two PIM and went plus-3 in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Larsson set up a Jordan Eberle tally in the first period. With a goal and four assists over his last seven games, Larsson is in one of his most productive stretches of the season. He's up to 14 points in 42 outings while adding 81 blocked shots, 75 shots on net, 72 hits and a plus-4 rating through 42 appearances in a top-pairing role.