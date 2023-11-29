Larsson posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 road loss against the Blackhawks.

Larsson had the primary apple on Wennberg's shorthanded goal in the second period. He ended up with two shots on goal while blocking three shots and adding a hit in a game-high 24:07 of ice time. After going scoreless in his first 13 games, and posting no goals and just two assists in the first 19 outings, Larsson has managed a marker and three points with a plus-2 rating across the past four contests.