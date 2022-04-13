Larsson scored a goal on three shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

Larsson tallied late in the second period to give the Kraken a 3-1 lead, but that's where their offense ended. This is just the third time in 11 seasons the defenseman has reached the 20-point mark. He's at seven goals, 13 assists, 100 shots on net, 164 hits, 122 blocked shots, 51 PIM and a minus-19 rating through 73 appearances. He snapped a six-game point drought with his goal Tuesday.