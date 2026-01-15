Larsson scored a goal on three shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils.

Larsson has two goals over his last four games after going 15 contests without scoring. The 33-year-old defenseman had two assists in that span, but the bulk of his work comes from his physical and defensive play. He's up to 11 points, 50 shots on net, 100 blocks, 64 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 45 outings on the Kraken's top pairing.