Larsson scored a goal on four shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.

Larsson opened the scoring at 14:05 of the second period, but the Kraken held the lead for only 24 seconds. The defenseman's tally was his first since Jan. 1 and his fifth of the season. The 30-year-old is up to 24 points -- one shy of his career high -- with 95 shots on net, 140 hits, 103 blocked shots and a plus-31 rating through 51 appearances.