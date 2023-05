Larsson had a goal and four shots Thursday, as the Kraken dropped a game 5-2 to the Stars.

Larsson is a defensive defenseman and should not be expected to produce much offensively. Yet, he has goals in back-to-back games and was briefly credited with a second goal on Thursday. He is up to four points through 12 postseason contests. Add in that production surge and he could be useful in a lineup along with the blocked shots and hits he provides.