Larsson provided an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and four hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Larsson joined a rush in the first period and dealt a pass to Jared McCann for the Kraken's second goal. The helper was Larsson's second over the last five games. The defenseman has set a new career high in points for the second straight season. He has five goals, 21 assists, 114 shots on net, 132 blocked shots, 169 hits, 35 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 64 appearances in 2022-23.