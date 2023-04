Larsson logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 8-1 win over the Coyotes.

Larsson helped out on Oliver Bjorkstrand's tally in the third period. The assist snapped Larsson's three-game point drought. The veteran defenseman has enjoyed a career year with 32 points, 136 shots on net, 205 hits, 163 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a plus-27 rating through 76 outings.