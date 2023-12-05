Larsson posted an assist, seven shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Larsson had a solid game, and he was rewarded with a helper on Jared McCann's second-period tally. While Larsson's offense is usually too low for fantasy purposes, he's picked up five points over his last seven contests. The 31-year-old blueliner has seven points, 52 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 48 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 26 outings overall, and he can be useful in some formats when he's chipping in points.