Larsson posted an assist and three hits in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers.
Larsson has a helper in each of the last two games after picking up just one assist in the first seven contests in March. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 28 points, 125 shots on net, 184 hits, 145 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating through 69 contests in a career year.
