Larsson produced a pair of assists, four hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Larsson entered Friday on a 12-game point drought, but that came to an end in the first period. He set up Ryan Donato's rebound goal and an Andre Burakovsky laser to stake the Kraken to an early 2-0 lead. Larsson has been excellent as usual on defense this year, taking a minus rating in just three of 20 contests. He's at two goals, three helpers, a plus-16 rating, 31 shots on net, 51 hits, 44 blocked shots and 15 PIM.