Stezka signed a one-year, $950,000 contract with the Kraken on Tuesday.

Stezka was drafted by the Wild in 2015, but he never signed with the team. He spent 2022-23 with HC Vitkovice in the Czech league, going 25-14-0 with a 2.14 GAA and a .924 save percentage in 39 regular-season games. He also went 6-6-0 with a 1.24 GAA and a .960 save percentage in the postseason. Stezka will likely serve as organizational goaltending depth, though it's possible he'll get a chance to compete for the backup role in training camp next fall.