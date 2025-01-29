Stezka will be promoted from AHL Coachella Valley prior to Thursday's game versus the Sharks, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Stezka will likely spend at least a week and a half with the big club prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 28-year-old will serve as backup to Joey Daccord, but the Kraken don't have any back-to-backs prior to the NHL's break for the tournament. Philipp Grubauer was waived Wednesday and will likely end up with the Firebirds, though it's unclear if that move will be permanent for the rest of 2024-25 or if it's an effort to get Grubauer back to playing at an acceptable level.