Stezka was sent to AHL Coachella Valley on Wednesday.

Stezka didn't play for Seattle during his NHL stint. He was up with the Kraken because Philipp Grubauer has been dealing with an undisclosed injury. Stezka's demotion might be a precursor to Grubauer returning for Thursday's tilt versus Chicago, but it's also possible that Stezka will simply be recalled before the game.