Barre-Boulet recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Predators.
Barre-Boulet set up Alexander Wennberg for a second-period tally to give the Kraken a 3-2 lead. While he was listed on the second line, Barre-Boulet played just 9:05 in the contest. His actual usage suggests he's more of a bottom-six option for the team, so most fantasy managers can leave him on the waiver wire for now.
