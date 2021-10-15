Barre-Boulet recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Predators.

Barre-Boulet set up Alexander Wennberg for a second-period tally to give the Kraken a 3-2 lead. While he was listed on the second line, Barre-Boulet played just 9:05 in the contest. His actual usage suggests he's more of a bottom-six option for the team, so most fantasy managers can leave him on the waiver wire for now.