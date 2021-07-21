True will be the Kraken's selection from the Sharks in Wednesday's Expansion Draft, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

True spent three seasons playing for the Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL) during his junior career and will be heading back to the Emerald City. Whether the 24-year-old center can secure a place on the 23-man roster for Opening Night remains to be seen but given he has just 19 games of NHHL experience, fantasy players should probably be expecting him to spend some time in the minors this year.