Wennberg scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Wennberg has managed a modest four points and 13 shots on net over his last eight games. His third-period goal Tuesday stretched Seattle's lead to 3-0. The 29-year-old center has four goals, eight assists, 44 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 30 appearances this season. He's been a fixture as the Kraken's second-line center, but he's well off the pace that saw him produce 38 points a year ago.