Wennberg notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Wennberg set up an Oliver Bjorkstrand tally at 16:35 of the third period. The helper was Wennberg's 300th career point (80 goals, 220 assists), a milestone he reached in his 617th game. The veteran center has two goals and three helpers through six games in March, and he's up to 33 points (eight on the power play), 87 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 66 outings overall.