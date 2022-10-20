Wennberg produced a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Wennberg set up goals by Will Borgen and Adam Larsson in this contest. Those were the first two helpers of the campaign for Wennberg, who is often regarded as a pass-first center. The 28-year-old has added a goal, six shots on net, five blocked shots, a plus-2 rating and two PIM. He was moved up to the top line Wednesday, though his scoring profile fits more of a middle-six role.