Wennberg supplied a goal and an assist in a 7-2 victory over Dallas in Game 3 on Sunday.

Wennberg was held off the scoresheet over the Kraken's previous four outings. Despite that slump, he's been a solid offensive contributor in the 2023 playoffs with two goals and six points in 10 appearances. It's largely been an extension of the kind of support Wennberg provided during the regular season, during which he had 13 goals and 38 points in 82 outings.