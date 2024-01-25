Wennberg was credited with a goal without taking a shot in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Wennberg received credit for the Kraken's third goal after a comedy of errors by the Blackhawks in their own zone. While it was more of a lucky bounce than anything else, it was enough to snap Wennberg's four-game point drought. The center is at eight tallies, 19 points, 64 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 47 appearances this season.