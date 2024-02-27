Wennberg notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins.

Wennberg helped out on an Oliver Bjorkstrand goal in the third period. This was Wennberg's third helper over eight games in February. The center is stuck in an 11-game goal drought, but he's maintained his place as the second-line center with his strong two-way play. For the season, he has 23 points, 76 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 58 appearances.