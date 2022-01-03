Wennberg was placed on the Kraken's COVID-19 list Monday.
Wennberg was unable to practice Monday due to COVID-19 protocols. He has recorded one goal and five assists through his last 12 appearances. He may not miss any contests in the protocols as Kraken's slate of games has been postponed until Jan. 10.
