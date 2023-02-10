Wennberg posted an assist in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.

Wennberg won a faceoff back to Vince Dunn, who set up Adam Larsson on the Kraken's lone tally of the game. Since the start of January, Wennberg has done alright with 10 points and a plus-7 rating in 17 appearances. The 28-year-old center won't often lead the charge on offense, but he's a solid part of the Kraken's supporting cast. He has 25 points, 65 shots on goal, 44 blocked shots, 30 hits and a plus-2 rating through 51 contests.