Wennberg scored an empty-net goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Wennberg caught the Ducks off-guard, as he was more aware of the empty net than the opposing defense. The 28-year-old center had just two assists over his previous 10 games. Wennberg is up to 13 tallies, 35 points, 94 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 74 contests this season. He remains a fixture on the second line.