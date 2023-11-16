Wennberg scored his first goal of the season in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

The veteran center gave the Kraken a 3-1 lead late in the second period on a slick bit of stickwork, as Wennberg collected a pass to one side of the Edmonton net, skated out front of Stuart Skinner on his backhand and then spun to slide the puck past the goalie's outstretched leg. Wennberg is up to five points in 17 games to begin the year, not surprising for a player who hasn't reached even 40 points in a season since 2016-17.