Wennberg managed an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Wennberg set up Jared McCann's equalizer at 13:24 of the third period. The helper was Wennberg's seventh point over the last nine contests. The 29-year-old is rarely a threat for bursts of offense, but it's good to see him playing a more steady two-way game lately. He's produced 10 points, 35 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 24 games this season.