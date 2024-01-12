Wennberg scored a goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Wennberg scored for the second game in a row and for the third time in six contests. The center's first-period marker held as the game-winner, his third such goal this season. The 29-year-old is up to seven tallies, 17 points, 58 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. He's not much of a shooter, instead relying on playmaking and defense to maintain his top-six role, so his recent uptick in goals is unlikely to last.