Wennberg scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Wennberg added an insurance tally in the third period. Jamie Oleksiak blocked a shot, and the puck kicked out to Brandon Tanev, who then passed to Yanni Gourde, who in turn fed Wennberg for a goal in transition. This was Wennberg's eighth tally of the season and his third in the last six games. The 28-year-old center is up to 18 points, 49 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 37 outings.