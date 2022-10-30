Wennberg posted an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.

Wennberg picked up a helper on a Jaden Schwartz tally in the third period. The assist was Wennberg's first point in five games, but the slump hasn't negatively impacted his playing time. Thje 28-year-old center is up to four points, 17 shots on net, seven blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-2 rating in 10 contests this season.