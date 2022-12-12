Wennberg notched a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Wennberg set up Daniel Sprong, who ripped home a one-timer for an insurance tally late in the third period. The helper was Wennberg's first point in five games in December. The 28-year-old center continues to be a bit spotty on the offense. He's at five goals, eight helpers, five power-play points, 37 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 27 outings overall.