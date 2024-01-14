Wennberg produced an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Wennberg has two goals and an assist during his three-game point streak. The 29-year-old center is being lifted by the Kraken's overall better play, racking up five points during the team's nine-game winning streak. Wennberg is up to 18 points, 62 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 42 outings in his usual second-line role.