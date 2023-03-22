Wennberg logged an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Wennberg controlled the puck after a spell of possession for the Stars. He handed it off to Jared McCann, who set up Adam Larsson on a partial breakaway for the game-winning tally 1:52 into the extra session. The assist was Wennberg's first point in four games. The 28-year-old center has slowed down on offense lately, but he still has a solid 34 points, 89 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 70 appearances.