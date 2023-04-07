Wennberg (head) left Thursday's game versus the Coyotes in the third period, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Wennberg was bloodied on the play, and it's unclear if he needed to go through the concussion protocol. It would be a noticeable absence for the Kraken if he isn't able to suit up Saturday versus the Blackhawks, as he plays a strong two-way game on the second line.