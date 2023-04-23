Wennberg posted an assist and four hits in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.
Wennberg has been a positive for the Kraken so far, producing a goal and two assists over three playoff outings. The center has added five shots on net, seven hits and a minus-1 rating while playing on the second line.
More News
-
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Two points in Game 1 win•
-
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Produces assist Thursday•
-
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Notches helper in win•
-
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Set to play•
-
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Leaves game after puck to head•
-
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Produces helper Monday•