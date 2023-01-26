Wennberg scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.
Wennberg snapped a nine-game goal drought with his first-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. The 28-year-old center has eight points through 13 contests in January, serving as a solid top-six presence in all situations. He's up to nine goals, 23 points, 57 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 47 appearances.
More News
-
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Set to play Saturday•
-
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Might be GTD•
-
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Offers helper in loss•
-
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Chips in two assists Saturday•
-
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Nabs helper in win•
-
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Finds twine in win•