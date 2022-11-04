Wennberg scored two goals, one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Both tallies came with Wennberg parked in front of Marc-Andre Fleury, and while the first was a fluke -- the puck bounced in off his back after deflecting high into the air -- the second resulted from a nifty tip-in of a Will Borgen point shot. Wennberg has a three-game point streak going, and on the season the 28-year-old has three goals and seven points through 12 games.