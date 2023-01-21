Wennberg (undisclosed) could end up being a game-time decision for Saturday night's matchup with Colorado, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.
Wennberg's status versus the Avalanche presumably won't be confirmed until Seattle takes the ice for pregame warmups. If he's able to go, look for him to slot into his usual spots skating on the second line and the second power-play unit against Colorado.
