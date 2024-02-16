Wennberg posted an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Wennberg played a solid all-around game and set up Matty Beniers for an insurance marker in the third period. With four points over his last eight outings, Wennberg is keeping a steady pace in his second-line role. The center has 22 points, 71 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 33 hits and a plus-1 rating through 54 contests this season. His defensive work keeps him in the top six, but the lack of offense deters most fantasy managers.