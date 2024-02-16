Wennberg posted an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.
Wennberg played a solid all-around game and set up Matty Beniers for an insurance marker in the third period. With four points over his last eight outings, Wennberg is keeping a steady pace in his second-line role. The center has 22 points, 71 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 33 hits and a plus-1 rating through 54 contests this season. His defensive work keeps him in the top six, but the lack of offense deters most fantasy managers.
More News
-
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Registers helper in loss•
-
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Posts power-play assist•
-
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Credited with goal in win•
-
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Hands out helper Saturday•
-
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Finds twine in win•
-
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Scores go-ahead goal•