Wennberg posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Wennberg helped out on a Carson Soucy tally in the second period. This was Wennberg's second helper in nine games in December, and he's also posted a minus-6 rating with only seven shots this month. The pass-first center is up to five tallies, nine assists, a minus-5 rating, 41 shots and 24 blocked shots through 31 contests overall. His defensive work keeps him in a top-six role, but fantasy managers can likely find stronger production elsewhere.