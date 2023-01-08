Wennberg picked up an assist in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Senators.
Wennberg has collected two goals, two assists and a plus-5 rating during his active three-game point streak. He helped out on a Jared McCann tally in the first period on Saturday's big win. Wennberg now has eight goals, 11 assists, 49 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 38 contests this season. He's on pace to reach the 40-point mark for the first time since 2016-17.
