Wennberg notched an assist, two PIM and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.
Wennberg was involved in a scramble in the crease that eventually led to Eeli Tolvanen scoring the game-tying goal late in the third period. It's been a quiet December for Wennberg -- he has three points, nine shots on net and nine blocks through nine outings this month. Overall, the 29-year-old center is up to 13 points, 44 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 33 appearances. He continues to play in a middle-six role with ice time in all situations.
