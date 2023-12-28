Wennberg scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Wennberg finished off a give-and-go with Jared McCann at 6:00 of the third period. With four points over his last 10 games, Wennberg isn't exactly tearing it up on offense. The 29-year-old has five goals, 14 points, 48 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 36 outings overall. He may not get much better for point production, but he's a fixture in the Kraken's top six.