Wennberg scored a goal during a 6-5 shootout loss to the host Canucks on Thursday.

Wennberg, who scored his first goal in 10 outings on a rebound effort, restored the Kraken's two-goal advantage with a second-period tally. The 28-year-old center has earned a point in back-to-back games for the first time since he amassed four points during consecutive matchups Nov. 27-29. Wennberg, the second-line center, contributed two shots and a plus-2 rating in 20:35 of ice time, the most among the team's forwards.