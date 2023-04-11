Wennberg posted an assist and two PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Wennberg didn't miss any time after taking a puck to the ear in Thursday's game versus the Coyotes. His assist Monday snapped a three-game drought for the veteran center. For the season, he's up to 37 points in 80 contests, matching his output from last year. His peripheral numbers have been better -- Wennberg has 100 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating in 2022-23.