Wennberg notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Wennberg's goal drought stretched to seven games, but he's picked up four helpers and a plus-1 rating in that span. The center set up a Vince Dunn goal in the third period of Tuesday's loss. Wennberg is up to 22 points, 53 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 27 hits and a plus-1 rating through 44 outings overall. His solid defensive work keeps him in a top-six role.