Wennberg scored a power-play goal on two shots and dished an assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Wennberg was able to snap a six-game point drought before the end of the campaign. He got the Kraken on the board at 5:55 of the second period and set up Riley Sheahan later in the frame. Wennberg finished 2021-22 with 11 goals, 25 assists, 95 shots on net and a minus-26 rating in 80 appearances. His 36 points gave him his third-highest scoring output in his eight-year career.